Football news Today, 03:23
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
New tournament of international format. FIFA plans to hold Women's Club World Cup Photo from frontofficesports.com/Author unknown

In 2026, FIFA plans to host the inaugural Women's Club World Cup in football. The primary hurdle in this matter was the concerns raised by their counterparts from UEFA. European officials were apprehensive that the tournament's frequency might be too substantial and could impact other competitions. However, according to reports from The Athletic, the organizations have reached a consensus to conduct the tournament once every two years.

Due to the fact that the 2026 Men's World Cup is already scheduled, taking place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, it is currently unclear where and when the Women's Club World Cup will be held. Additionally, the participating teams have not been disclosed.

Until last year, the Men's Club World Cup followed the format of featuring one top team from each confederation, plus one participant from the host country. However, starting in 2025, the tournament format will change, expanding to include 32 teams. Consequently, the exact structure of the women's tournament is yet to be determined.

While finer details associated with the Women's Club World Cup need further refinement, it appears that an agreement has been reached for the competition to take place. However, official details remain scarce at this time.

