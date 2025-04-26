New Faces Ready for Their First Taste of the Superclásico With River and Boca

This Sunday, April 27, at the Estadio Monumental, the latest edition of the Argentine Superclásico will carry added significance for several players. As reported by ESPN, five River Plate players and eight Boca Juniors players could experience their first-ever clash in the country's most iconic rivalry.

For Marcelo Gallardo’s River side, Kevin Castaño and Giuliano Galoppo are expected to start. Castaño, a Colombian midfielder signed from Krasnodar, and Galoppo, who returned from São Paulo, have steadily earned their places in the lineup. On the bench, Matías Rojas, Gonzalo Tapia, and young talent Ian Subiabre could also see action.

On Boca’s side, goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín, midfielder Milton Delgado, and Chilean winger Carlos Palacios are likely to start. Marchesín, 37, has previously faced River during his days at Lanús, while Palacios scored against River for Colo Colo in last year’s Libertadores. Delgado, a promising academy product, is set for his professional Superclásico debut.

Rodrigo Battaglia, Alan Velasco, Ayrton Costa, and Brian Aguirre are also in contention for Boca, although their roles are yet to be determined.

With passions running high, the Monumental will bear witness to several players writing the first chapter of their Superclásico story.