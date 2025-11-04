New Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi on borrowed time as team looks for a win

Vilakazi lost his first game against AmaZulu last week

New Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi on borrowed time as his team looks for a win.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi may have just arrived at Chippa United but his failure to win his first game might have put him in a position of being sacked.

Vilakazi’s maiden game in his return to the Eastern Cape based side was a baptism of fire as he was thumped 3-0 by his former club, AmaZulu.

His predecessor, Luc Eymael, did not make past five games and his failure to register wins was the reason behind his sacking.

The Chippa Mpengesi-owned side is at the foot of the PSL table with just six points from 11 games.

Mpengesi is known to be a trigger happy boss and Vilakazi’s stay beyond three games if the team does not improve is not guaranteed.

This evening they face fellow strugglers, Magesi FC, and this game will buy Vilakazi time should they get maximum points.

Magesi are just one place above Chippa with only three points separating both teams.

The game starts at 7.30pm at Buffalo Municipality Stadium.