According to Fútbol Centroamérica, El Salvador has secured a highly anticipated reinforcement for its youth national teams after beating out competition from two other Concacaf countries. The player is Ethan Oakley, a forward born in 2012 in the United States, who has been granted Salvadoran nationality and will join the U-16 squad for the upcoming UNCAF youth tournament.

Oakley currently plays for FC Cincinnati’s academy and is seen as one of the most promising prospects of his age group. Both the United States and Jamaica made attempts to recruit him, but El Salvador’s proposal proved decisive. His arrival, along with fullback Alexander White, strengthens the federation’s commitment to building a new generation of talent.

Meanwhile, the senior national team continues to face challenges. Head coach Hernán Darío Gómez is seeking to bring in experienced overseas players for crucial matches in October and November, but the case of Seattle Sounders defender Alex Roldán seems settled. Despite previous appearances with La Selecta, he has distanced himself from the project, and criticism has only grown stronger.

Efraín Burgos, Metapán’s coach and a former member of the national team staff, offered a blunt assessment. “I don’t think he feels El Salvador in his veins. I was in the squad at that time and saw it firsthand. It’s not that he was mistreated, but his blood is not for this team,” Burgos told the outlet.

The contrast is stark: Oakley’s arrival embodies optimism for the future, while Roldán’s absence highlights the struggles of the present. El Salvador, caught between youthful promise and senior-level setbacks, faces a delicate balancing act in shaping its football identity.