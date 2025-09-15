Nehuén Pérez Ruptures Achilles Tendon, World Cup in Doubt

According to Olé, Argentine defender Nehuén Pérez suffered a complete rupture of his right Achilles tendon during Porto’s league match against Nacional. The 27-year-old was quickly operated on by Dr. Nuno Brito, with the procedure reported to have gone smoothly, but the injury casts serious doubt over his chances of making the 2026 World Cup.

Pérez had just come on as a substitute for Alan Varela in the second half when, only four minutes later, he pulled up in pain and collapsed on the Dragão turf. The distress of his teammates made clear the severity of the situation. Porto coach Francesco Farioli admitted afterward that “it looks very serious,” a concern later confirmed by medical tests.

The diagnosis leaves Pérez facing a recovery period of at least six to nine months, which threatens to rule him out of any significant action before the tournament. Though he has not featured for Argentina since early 2024, he remained on Lionel Scaloni’s shortlist as a defensive option.

With Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, and Lisandro Martínez considered certainties, Pérez’s setback opens opportunities for others such as Leonardo Balerdi, Facundo Medina, and Juan Foyth to push for a place in the final squad.