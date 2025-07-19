Negotiations with Burnley have already begun. Manchester City wants to bring back goalkeeper James Trafford

Pep Guardiola is considering bringing goalkeeper James Trafford back to Manchester City, with the shot-stopper currently playing for Burnley. This was reported by insider Fabrizio Romano.

According to the source, negotiations between the clubs are already underway. The Citizens are aiming to seal the deal for less than the buy-back clause, which stands at £40 million. The final decision will depend on the situation with the current City goalkeepers—Ederson and Stefan Ortega.

Recall that in the summer of 2023, Burnley signed Trafford from Manchester City for €17.3 million. Last season, the 22-year-old Englishman made 45 appearances, conceded 16 goals, and kept 29 clean sheets, playing a key role in helping the Clarets secure promotion back to the Premier League.