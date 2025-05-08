Necaxa and Tigres Set for High-Stakes Apertura Quarterfinal Opener

Necaxa and Tigres are set to face off in the first leg of their Liga MX Clausura 2025 quarterfinal clash this Thursday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX) at Estadio Victoria. As reported by Infobae, this marks their first playoff meeting in the short-tournament era, and it promises to be one of the most balanced ties of the round.

Necaxa finished fifth with 31 points, led by striker Diber Cambindo, who scored 11 goals and narrowly missed out on the golden boot. Tigres placed fourth with 33 points and are looking to bounce back after their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal exit to Cruz Azul.

The match also marks Guido Rodríguez’s first playoff test as Tigres head coach, while Necaxa, under Nicolás Larcamón, hope to capitalize on home advantage.

Projected lineups: