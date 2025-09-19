Necaxa and Puebla Aim to End Winless Streaks in Apertura 2025 Opener

Necaxa and Puebla will kick off Matchday 9 of the Apertura 2025 this Friday at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, with the game set to begin at 7 p.m. local time, according to El Universal. The Rayos enter the contest under pressure, having gone six matches without a victory and sitting 16th in the standings with six points.

Fernando Gago’s side managed a 1-1 draw with Juárez in their last outing but has struggled to secure wins. Their most recent triumph dates back to Matchday 2, a 3-1 result against Querétaro. Playing at home again, Necaxa will look to take advantage of the opportunity to reverse its fortunes.

Puebla faces an equally difficult situation. With only four points, the Camoteros are at the bottom of the table and winless in their last five games. Since taking charge, coach Hernán Cristante has recorded one draw and two defeats in three matches. Puebla’s last victory came in Matchday 3, when they edged Santos Laguna 1-0.

Both teams are under significant pressure to respond. Necaxa seeks to restore confidence in front of its supporters, while Puebla looks to end a streak that has left the club anchored to last place. The clash promises intensity and desperation from both sides.

Probable lineups

Necaxa: Ezequiel Unsain; Alexis Peña, Agustín Oliveros, Alan Montes, Juan Pablo Segovia; Fernando Arce, Vicente Poggi, Alan Medina; Brian Garnica, Diber Cambindo, Heriberto Jurado. Coach: Fernando Gago.

Puebla: Jesús Rodríguez; Gustavo Ferrareis, Gastón Silva, Diego de Buen, Emanuel Gularte; Carlos Baltazar, Diego Cortés, Kevin Velasco, Martín Barragán; Guillermo Martínez, Santiago Ormeño. Coach: Hernán Cristante.