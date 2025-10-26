Neapolitan for a few more years? Spinazzola close to extending contract with Napoli
Napoli eager to keep key player
Football news Today, 10:22Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Defender Leonardo Spinazzola is in the final stages of negotiations to extend his contract with Napoli.
Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, Spinazzola is ready to sign a new deal running until 2027. The agreement may also include an option to extend through 2028, provided certain conditions are met.
This season, the defender has featured in ten matches for the Neapolitans, scoring once and providing three assists.
