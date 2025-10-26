Neapolitan for a few more years? Spinazzola close to extending contract with Napoli

Napoli eager to keep key player

Defender Leonardo Spinazzola is in the final stages of negotiations to extend his contract with Napoli.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, Spinazzola is ready to sign a new deal running until 2027. The agreement may also include an option to extend through 2028, provided certain conditions are met.

🚨 Excl. - Leonardo #Spinazzola is getting closer to extend his contract with #Napoli until 2027 with the option for 2028 upon reaching certain conditions. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 26, 2025

This season, the defender has featured in ten matches for the Neapolitans, scoring once and providing three assists.

