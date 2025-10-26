ES ES FR FR
Neapolitan for a few more years? Spinazzola close to extending contract with Napoli

Napoli eager to keep key player
Football news Today, 10:22
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Neapolitan for a few more years? Spinazzola close to extending contract with Napoli https://x.com/vclosbfut/status/1981394260965396555

Defender Leonardo Spinazzola is in the final stages of negotiations to extend his contract with Napoli.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, Spinazzola is ready to sign a new deal running until 2027. The agreement may also include an option to extend through 2028, provided certain conditions are met.

This season, the defender has featured in ten matches for the Neapolitans, scoring once and providing three assists.

Reminder: Lautaro Martínez and Antonio Conte had a heated exchange during a Serie A clash.

