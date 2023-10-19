Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club

Napoli's forward, Victor Osimhen, is contemplating his departure from the club. This was disclosed by Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, during a press conference.

He stated that negotiations regarding Victor Osimhen's contract have reached an impasse. Furthermore, De Laurentiis conjectured that the striker may choose to depart. Relations between Napoli and Osimhen deteriorated this season, as the club's TikTok account published videos that mocked the striker. Osimhen's agent subsequently threatened legal action against the club for these publications. The player removed any Napoli-related posts from his social media account.

It appears that this situation has altered, as De Laurentiis suggested that the Nigerian could be sold, much like defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

"I remain the same, and if his mood has changed, there's little I can do about it. If everything changes after a handshake, it's disappointing, but we take it into account, yet life goes on. We have a good relationship with him, and his contract extends until 2025, so there's time. Don't forget I sold Koulibaly at the last minute," stated Napoli's president.

In the current season, Osimhen has featured in 11 matches for Napoli, netting six goals. However, he sustained an injury while on international duty, which may keep him sidelined for approximately a month.