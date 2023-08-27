Napoli win in Serie A match

In the 2nd round match of the Italian championship, Naples-based "Napoli" secured a victory against "Sassuolo" on their home turf. The match took place at the "Diego Armando Maradona" stadium in Naples and ended with the hosts winning 2-0.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a goal from Victor Osimhen from a penalty kick. At the beginning of the second half, the visitors were reduced to ten players due to the dismissal of Maxim Lopez. In the 60th minute, Napoli had a chance to increase their lead, but Jacopo Raspadori missed a penalty kick. In the middle of the second half, Napoli's second goal was scored by Giovanni Di Lorenzo, with an assist from Hwach'a Kwara'athk'eliya.

With six points, Napoli climbed to the second position in the Serie A league table. "Sassuolo," with zero points, occupies the last, 20th position.

"Napoli" - "Sassuolo" - 2:0 (1:0, 1:0)

Goals: 1:0 - 16, penalty kick by Osimhen, 2:0 - 64 by Di Lorenzo.

"Napoli": Meret, Di Lorenzo, Jesus (Estigoy, 90), Rrahmani, Olivera, Lobotska (Simeone, 84), Zielinski (Caicedo, 83), Zambu-Angisa, Politano (Kwara'athk'eliya, 61), Raspadori (Elmas, 83), Osimhen.

"Sassuolo": Consigli, Toljan, Erlich, Ruan, Vigna (Pedersen, 61), Lopez, Bologa (Racic, 61), Matheus Enrique, Bayrami (Torstvedt, 76), Locatelli (Seide, 61), Pinamonti (Mulattieri, 69).

Yellow card: Ruan (29).

Red card: Lopez (51).