Napoli want to buy Bundesliga defender

Italian club Napoli is showing interest in Stuttgart defender and Greek national team player Konstantinos Mavropanos, according to Football Italia.

According to the source, Napoli is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The coaching staff of Napoli sees the Greek player as a potential replacement for South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae, who recently moved to Bayern Munich. The transfer fee for Mavropanos could be around 20 million euros.

Mavropanos, 25, has been playing for Stuttgart since the summer of 2022, having transferred from Arsenal in London. The transfer fee for him was 3.2 million euros. In total, the Greek player has appeared in 89 matches for Stuttgart in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. He has previously played for PAS Giannina and Nuremberg.

Mavropanos has been playing for the Greek national team since 2021. He has appeared in 19 matches for the Greek team, scoring no goals and providing no assists. He has received two yellow cards and one red card.