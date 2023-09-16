Napoli unexpectedly drew with Genoa

In the fourth round of Serie A, Genoa hosted Napoli.

In the first half, Napoli had more possession of the ball and looked for an opportunity from a positional attack, Genoa played on the counterattack and it brought results. Towards the end of the first half, Matthias Bani put the hosts ahead. The teams went into the break with a score of 1:0.

At the start of the second half, Matteo Retegui doubled Genoa's advantage, scoring in the 56th minute from a pass from Strootman. Napoli got back into the game in the 76th minute through the efforts of Giacomo Raspadori. And after eight minutes, the guests won back. Mateo Politano, after Zelinsky's transfer, equalized the score in the match.

Napoli could not do more. That leaves Garcia's side tied and on seven points, currently in fifth place.

Series A. Fourth round

"Genoa" - "Napoli" - 2:2

Goals: 1:0 - 40 Bani, 2:0 - 56 Reteghi, 2:1 - 76 Raspadori, 2:2 - 84 Politano