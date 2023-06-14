Napoli named the main candidate for the team's coach

Christophe Galtier is the main candidate for the position of Napoli coach.

It should be recalled that the coach is close to firing from PSG, which the Italian champion wants to take advantage of.

Italian team president Aurelio de Laurentis has tried to hold talks with the Frenchman, but Galtier has not yet made clear his position on the invitation.

Recall that with PSG, Galtier won Ligue 1, but failed in the Champions League, where the team dropped out in the 1/8 finals to Bayern.