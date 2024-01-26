RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main News Football news Napoli loaned Belgium national team midfielder from Aston Villa

Napoli loaned Belgium national team midfielder from Aston Villa

Football news Today, 05:37
Kenley Ward
Napoli loaned Belgium national team midfielder from Aston Villa twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Central midfielder for the Belgian national team, Leander Dendoncker, has officially made a move from Aston Villa to Napoli.

Napoli has loaned the 28-year-old player until the end of the season. The agreement between the clubs includes a buyout option set at €9 million.

In the summer of 2022, Aston Villa acquired Dendoncker from Wolverhampton, but he struggled to become a key player under manager Unai Emery. In the previous season, he participated in 20 matches in the English Premier League, and in the current season, he appeared in 8 games, scoring 1 goal.

Dendoncker has 32 appearances and 1 goal for the Belgian national team, which will compete in the UEFA European Championship in 2022.

The champions of Italy have faced significant challenges this season. After 20 rounds, Walter Mazzarri's team is currently in the ninth position in Serie A.

