Napoli have good news about Osimhen's future

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke about the future of team leader Victor Osimhen at the Neapolitan club.

According to De Laurentiis, the parties will renew the contract in the near future and there should be no problems with this.

“Victor is a player who is an integral part of the team, there is no doubt about that. There are no problems with the contract extension, everyone at Napoli is happy. Problems come and go,” said De Laurentiis, as quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio.

Previously, the media wrote about the conflict that arose between Osimhen and Napoli due to a humorous video published on social networks by the club.

After the publicity, the footballer’s agent told reporters that his client was ready to go to court over the video about the Nigerian missing a penalty. Later, the football player himself wrote on social networks that the conflict had been resolved and he remained part of the team.

This season, Osimhen has played nine matches in all competitions, in which he has scored five goals and one assist.