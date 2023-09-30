RU RU NG NG
Main News Napoli dealt with Lecce away

Napoli dealt with Lecce away

Football news Today, 10:58
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Napoli dealt with Lecce away Photo: twitter.com/SerieA/ Author unknown

As part of the seventh round of the Italian Serie A, Lecce hosted Napoli at the Stadio Via del Mare.

At the start of the new season, Lecce continues to surprise everyone. The team has lost only one match so far (in the last round to Juventus) and is at the top of the standings. The match against the current champion, which is Napoli, looked like another exam for D’Aversa’s team.

Napoli, as favorites, started sharper. In the 16th minute, Leo Estigor headed in a free kick. The Norwegian freed himself from guarding and sent the ball past the goalkeeper with a header - 0:1. Until the end of the first half, the teams exchanged several dangerous moments, and at the beginning of the second half the guests managed to double their lead. Victor Osimhen completed the cross from the flank. By the way, this is the fifth goal for the Nigerian in the current Serie A. Towards the end of the match, Gaetano made an excellent shot from a distance, and Politano put an end to this match with a penalty - 0:4.

Lecce created enough chances and definitely deserved to score a goal, but the score on the scoreboard never changed.

Lecce - Napoli - 0:4.

Goals: 0:1 - Estigor 16, 0:2 - Osimhen 51, 0:3 - Gaetano 88, 0:5 - Politano90+5.

Thanks to this victory, Napoli will gain 14 points from seven matches and remain in the top group. Lecce has three points less.

Related teams and leagues
Lecce SSC Napoli Serie A Italy
Popular news
Harry Kane's hat-trick in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich was not credited. What transpired? Football news Today, 09:14 Harry Kane's hat-trick in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich was not credited. What transpired?
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:59 HIGHLIGHTS. Ramos' own goal. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:03 With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi
Al-Hilal FC. Kalidou Koulibaly Football news Yesterday, 15:48 VIDEO. A precise corner delivery. Neymar notched an assist to Koulibaly in the match for Al-Hilal.
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine. Neymar Football news Yesterday, 15:25 VIDEO. Neymar failed to convert a penalty for Al-Hilal in the match against Al-Shabab
A goal and an assist by Ronaldo. Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute Football news Yesterday, 13:31 VIDEO. A goal and an assist by Ronaldo: Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:02 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7 Football news Today, 10:58 Napoli dealt with Lecce away Football news Today, 10:20 Mourinho is not yet at risk of being sacked Football news Today, 09:40 Milan intends to extend contract with Maignan Football news Today, 09:31 Unai Emery vs De Zerbi. Aston Villa stunned Brighton by netting six goals at Villa Park Football news Today, 09:14 Harry Kane's hat-trick in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich was not credited. What transpired? Football news Today, 09:02 The reason why Vlahovic did not move to Chelsea has become known Football news Today, 09:02 Fulham - Chelsea: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:37 Salah earns at least £1m a week Football news Today, 08:28 Brighton has expressed interest in the forward of the Spanish national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Milan vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Real prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Salernitana vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Monaco vs Marseille prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Bologna vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Blackburn vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Almeria vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023