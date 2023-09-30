Napoli dealt with Lecce away

As part of the seventh round of the Italian Serie A, Lecce hosted Napoli at the Stadio Via del Mare.

At the start of the new season, Lecce continues to surprise everyone. The team has lost only one match so far (in the last round to Juventus) and is at the top of the standings. The match against the current champion, which is Napoli, looked like another exam for D’Aversa’s team.

Napoli, as favorites, started sharper. In the 16th minute, Leo Estigor headed in a free kick. The Norwegian freed himself from guarding and sent the ball past the goalkeeper with a header - 0:1. Until the end of the first half, the teams exchanged several dangerous moments, and at the beginning of the second half the guests managed to double their lead. Victor Osimhen completed the cross from the flank. By the way, this is the fifth goal for the Nigerian in the current Serie A. Towards the end of the match, Gaetano made an excellent shot from a distance, and Politano put an end to this match with a penalty - 0:4.

Lecce created enough chances and definitely deserved to score a goal, but the score on the scoreboard never changed.

Lecce - Napoli - 0:4.

Goals: 0:1 - Estigor 16, 0:2 - Osimhen 51, 0:3 - Gaetano 88, 0:5 - Politano90+5.

Thanks to this victory, Napoli will gain 14 points from seven matches and remain in the top group. Lecce has three points less.