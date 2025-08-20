Nacional to Retire No. 3 Jersey in Honor of Juan Izquierdo One Year After His Passing

On Friday, August 22, Nacional will pay tribute to Juan Izquierdo on the first anniversary of his passing. The 27-year-old defender died on August 27, 2024, after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia during a Copa Libertadores match against São Paulo at Morumbi Stadium, a tragedy that deeply shocked Uruguayan and South American football.

Izquierdo was declared brain dead five days after collapsing on the pitch, and his funeral at Nacional’s headquarters drew thousands of grieving fans. Since that moment, no player has worn the No. 3 jersey he once carried with pride. The club has now decided to retire the shirt permanently as a gesture of respect.

The tribute will take place at Los Céspedes training complex in a private ceremony attended by Izquierdo’s family, teammates, and club officials. For Nacional, it will be a symbolic act to honor a player whose memory remains alive among supporters.