Nacional Faces Turmoil Over Peirano’s Future After Cup Elimination

Nacional’s shock elimination from the Copa AUF Uruguay against Plaza Colonia has renewed doubts about head coach Pablo Peirano’s position, according to El País. The Montevideo giants saw a 1-0 lead slip away at Gran Parque Central as Plaza Colonia rallied to win 2-1 and reach the quarterfinals.

Club vice president Flavio Perchman addressed the situation on Carve Deportiva, making clear there would be no immediate decision on Peirano’s future. “It’s not just another match or another result, but we’ll remain calm heading into Sunday. We’ve been firing coaches for a long time and it hasn’t solved anything. We’re not going to die with our eyes open. We’re not considering a coaching change right now,” he said.

Perchman admitted the midweek loss complicates fan turnout for the upcoming league match at Estadio Centenario but suggested that a win combined with rivals Peñarol dropping points could quickly change the mood. He acknowledged that most criticism is directed at the coach but argued against what he called a “permanent witch hunt” targeting Peirano.

The executive also voiced concern over officiating. While insisting refereeing has generally been solid, he noted certain incidents, such as a shove in the clásico, that should have been reviewed. He contrasted Peñarol’s media strategy with Nacional’s quieter approach.

With elimination from the domestic cup fueling internal debate, Nacional now turns its focus to salvaging its league campaign under mounting scrutiny.