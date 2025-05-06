RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Nacional Aim for Must-Win Match Against Bahia in Libertadores Group Stage

Nacional Aim for Must-Win Match Against Bahia in Libertadores Group Stage

Football news Today, 22:15
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Nacional de Montevideo face a crucial test on Wednesday as they travel to Brazil to take on Bahia in the fourth matchday of Group F in the 2025 Copa Libertadores. According to FútbolUy, the Uruguayan side is fully focused on securing all three points in what could be a turning point in their campaign.

Nacional currently sit bottom of the group with just one point and a -4 goal differential, behind Bahia (7), Internacional (5), and Atlético Nacional (3). The need to win is clear, and the players are embracing the challenge. “It’ll be a tough and balanced match, but we’re confident and eager,” said midfielder Luciano Boggio. “We have to do our job and go for all three points.”

Boggio, a product of Defensor Sporting, acknowledged the team’s improved form in recent weeks but stressed the importance of consistency: “We didn’t start well, so now we need to recover those lost points. It won’t be easy, but it’s a winnable match.”

Jeremía Recoba echoed the sentiment: “We’re going out there to win—that’s the main goal.” Fellow midfielder Yonatan Rodríguez added: “We’re all hoping and pushing for the three points. That’s what we want.”

With no victories so far in the tournament, Nacional need a win to keep their hopes alive. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM local time and will be the team’s final outing before refocusing on domestic competition in the Apertura.

