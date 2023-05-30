Nacho may switch from Real Madrid to an Italian club

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandes is close to a move to the Italian Serie A.

The 33-year-old's contract expires next month and he has not yet made a final decision about his future.

According to journalist Miguel Angel Diaz, an unnamed Serie A club has offered the Spaniard a three-year contract and now the player is mulling it over.

Recall that Nacho has played for Real Madrid throughout his professional career.

This season he has played in 42 matches, in which he scored one goal and gave one assists.