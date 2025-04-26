Nabi prepares changes in Chiefs ahead of derby with Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi may alter the team's starting lineup to avoid suspensions of key players ahead of the crucial derby against Orlando Pirates. Today, the team will host Marumo Gallants on their home ground.

Kaizer Chiefs have been unable to secure a win in their last five Betway Premiership matches, and their position in the top eight of the table is under threat. The match against Gallants, who are still fighting for survival, becomes extremely important, but Nabi must also consider the caution situation.

Several Chiefs players are on the verge of suspension due to three yellow cards: Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala, Tasrik Morris, and Inacio Miguel. To avoid losing them before the derby, the coach may have to give them a rest. Meanwhile, the team can no longer count on Gaston Sirino and Pule Modi—both are suspended.

Bruce Bvuma is expected to take the position in goal. In the defense line, Njabulo might replace Dillon Solomons, who was substituted in the last game against Chippa United. Alongside him, Given Msimango, Edmilson Dove, and Bradley Cross are expected to feature in defense.

In the attacking line, Glodi Lilepo, who impressed as a substitute in the last round against Chippa United, might start from the first minute.