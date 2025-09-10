RU RU ES ES FR FR
“My story is over.” Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League triumph

Mbappé’s words on his former team’s victory.
Football news Today, 12:27
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappé joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, but his former club PSG went on to win the UEFA Champions League without him. The French star has now shared his feelings about their success.

Details: Speaking to L’Équipe, Mbappé said he still has friends at PSG, and that bond is important to him. According to him, you can never dismiss a team where your friends play, even if it’s no longer PSG.

Quote: “You can’t disregard a team where your friends play, even if it’s not PSG.

My story is over, and I left without regret. Even the mistakes I made are part of my story. When I was there, we came very close — two semifinals and a final.

We didn’t win, and my time was up. Real Madrid was calling me; it has always been my dream. I could have left earlier,” Mbappé said.

Reminder: Mbappé has also revealed which France international he would like to see join Real Madrid.

