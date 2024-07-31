"My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury issued a warning to Oleksandr Usyk, stating that he had completed his run and was preparing for their rematch scheduled for December 21.

Oleksandr Usyk didn't stay silent for long and recorded his own video response. He once again called Fury a "greedy belly" and expressed his approval of Fury's training efforts.

"Hey, my friend, greedy belly, keep training. I'm resting, brother. I know you're working hard – that's good, I appreciate it. Thank you very much, greedy belly, you are my friend. You really are my friend," the Ukrainian responded.

Recall, Usyk in May defeated Fury by split decision of judges, and in the ninth round, the Ukrainian sent "Gypsy King" in a knockdown. The Ukrainian took away the WBC heavyweight belt from the Briton.

The rematch between Usyk and "Gypsy King" will take place in Riyadh and is scheduled for 21 December.