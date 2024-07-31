"I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in

Tyson Fury recorded a warning for WBA, WBO, WBC and IBO heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk during his morning jog.

"I just finished a great short jog by the bay. Working, getting ready step by step. 21 December, Oleksandr Usyk, I warned you. Come on!", - said Fury in the video.

Recall, Usyk in May defeated Fury by split decision of judges, and in the ninth round, the Ukrainian sent "Gypsy King" in a knockdown. The Ukrainian took away the WBC heavyweight belt from the Briton.

The rematch between Usyk and "Gypsy King" will take place in Riyadh and is scheduled for 21 December.



Earlier, we reported that Usyk is preparing to play professional football in the UEFA Conference League.