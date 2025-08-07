RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mushuc Runa Hit Rock Bottom as Coach Is Fired After Just 10 Days

Mushuc Runa are facing one of their worst crises in recent memory. After an impressive first half of the season, the Ecuadorian club is now battling relegation and has fired head coach Fabián Frías just 10 days after his appointment, according to Bolavip.

Frías took over from Éver Hugo Almeida, who led the team to a strong Copa Sudamericana campaign. However, a shocking elimination in the Copa Ecuador against Guayaquil City prompted the club's leadership to act swiftly. Remarkably, Frías became the only coach to be eliminated twice from the same tournament this year, having previously exited with Olmedo.

In LigaPro, Mushuc Runa sit at the bottom of the standings with 17 points and are currently at risk of falling into the relegation playoff. Despite the chaos, the club has already secured a replacement in Paúl Vélez, a seasoned Ecuadorian manager who was previously linked with Emelec and last coached Técnico Universitario.

Vélez returns to the top flight with a difficult mission: revitalize a team that showed continental promise but has collapsed domestically. In the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, Mushuc Runa will face powerhouse Independiente del Valle, one of the favorites to win the tournament.

The urgency to improve in league play is growing. Although they remain in last place, Mushuc Runa are just six points away from safety. A quick turnaround under Vélez could be enough to keep them out of the drop zone and avoid the looming relegation playoff.

