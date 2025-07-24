Multiple clubs show interest in Ribeiro – how are Mamelodi Sundowns and the player responding?

Mamelodi Sundowns enjoyed a phenomenal season last time out, and one of the key figures behind their success was Brazilian striker Ribeiro.

Details: According to iDiski Times, several clubs from Qatar, France, and Belgium have expressed interest in the player. However, the offers submitted did not meet Mamelodi Sundowns’ expectations. Moreover, Ribeiro himself was not keen on joining any of those clubs.

CAF Champions League holders Pyramids FC of Egypt also made an approach, but Mamelodi Sundowns turned them down as well.

Ribeiro has since returned to training with his current team, who are back from their break and have begun preparations for the upcoming season.

Reminder: During Sundowns’ first preseason session, a new face was spotted — midfielder Gomolemo Kekana joined the group for training.