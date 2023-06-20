Mudryk risks missing the European Championship

The head coach of the Ukraine national team Sergiy Rebrov told unpleasant news for the fans.

He said that the leader of the team Mikhail Mudryk risked not to play at the European Youth Championship due to an injury.

The soccer player has a problem with the calf muscle, which he felt even on the training.

His first game at the European Youth Championship Ukrainians will hold on June 21. They will play against Croatia.