Mudryk explained his meme with Mike Tyson

After the match of Euro-2024 qualifying, the Ukrainian national team winger Mykhailo Mudryk published a meme with Mike Tyson in his social networks.

According to the footballer, this way he wanted to express his emotions and respond to critics.

Recall that in the course of the meeting the Ukrainians were losing 0:2, but managed to pull out a victory. The game ended with their victory with a score of 3-2.

In this match Mudryk maked two assists.