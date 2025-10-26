Mthiyane says a dominant, aggressive Stellenbosch FC stands a chance to qualify for Caf Conferation Group Stages

Midfielder says his team should use last season's semi-final finish as an inspiration

Mthetheleli Mthiyane says a dominant and aggressive Stellenbosch FC stands a chance to qualify for Caf Conferation Group Stages.

Mtheteleli Mthiyane suggests that aggression and dominating their opponents will see them emerge victors this afternoon at Athlone Stadium.

Mthiyane’s Stellenbosch FC host Equatorial Guinea side in 15 de Agosto for their Caf Confederation Cup second preliminary round this afternoon.

“We need to be more aggressive, create more chances, and look to dominate the game from the start,” Mthiyane told his club website.

“As I mentioned, last season’s achievement is a motivation for us. It showed that it’s possible for us to go far and that we have the players who can take us there, and that’s what we are fighting for.”

The first leg, played a week ago today, ended goalless in West Africa and expectation is that Steve Barker’s men should use their home advantage today to enter the group stages.

Stellenbosch should also be buoyed by their nomination in Caf Awards for the CAF Club of the Year Award.

“It’s an incredible bit of recognition for us to be nominated among the teams that have been nominated on the continent,” said coach Steve Barker.

Today’s game at Athlone Stadium starts at 3pm