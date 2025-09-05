Mourinho’s reaction to possible Al Ahly job revealed

It seems this won’t be happening.

José Mourinho left Fenerbahçe after their failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage. With Cairo giants Al Ahly currently without a head coach, speculation quickly arose about a potential reunion.

Details: According to Soccer Laduma, Al Ahly have been exploring various managerial options. The rumours grew strong enough that Mourinho himself was asked about the possibility. His response was blunt – he dismissed it as nonsense.

Meanwhile, one of the names linked to the Al Ahly job is Paulo Bento, who coached the United Arab Emirates national team until March. However, he is reportedly not very keen on returning to the dugout at this stage.

Earlier, Al Ahly expressed gratitude to Ribeiro and his staff for their efforts and commitment, but stressed that the results fell short of the club’s ambitions. Ribeiro’s final game in charge came on Saturday, August 30, when the reigning Egyptian champions suffered a 0-2 defeat to Pyramids.

