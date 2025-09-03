Morocco vs Niger: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025

Morocco will face Niger in a 2026 World Cup qualifying clash. Here’s all the key information on when and where to watch the match.

Morocco vs Niger: What you need to know about the match

Morocco have been in outstanding form throughout the campaign. They have won all five of their matches so far, collecting a maximum 15 points with a goal difference of 14:2. With just two rounds left to play, the Atlas Lions have already secured their place at the World Cup.

Niger, meanwhile, remain in contention for a spot at the finals. They have played four games, earning six points, and still have a game in hand compared to the rest of the group. Currently three points off second place, Niger have three matches left, leaving their World Cup hopes very much alive — but they must pick up as many points as possible.

Morocco vs Niger: When and where will the match take place?

The seventh-round qualifier between Morocco and Niger will be played on Friday, September 5, with kick-off at 21:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Morocco vs Niger: where to watch the match online

In Morocco, the match will be broadcast on SNRT Live and Arryadia, while in Niger it will be shown on Télé Sahel. Fans worldwide can watch the action on FIFA+.

The game will also be available in the United States on ESPN+ and in France on L'Équipe Live Foot.