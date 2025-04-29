Moretti Under Growing Pressure as San Lorenzo Leadership Reshuffle Takes Shape

San Lorenzo’s institutional crisis has reached a new peak, with major changes looming at the top. According to SLP, following the weekend defeat to Rosario Central and amid the bribery scandal involving Marcelo Moretti — who was caught on video receiving cash and hiding it in his jacket — the club's board is preparing for a reshuffle. Vice president Néstor Navarro, who lives in Uruguay and has shown no intention of assuming his role, is expected to formally resign, clearing the way for Julio Lopardo to become the new president.

Moretti, elected in December 2023, is currently on leave while under judicial investigation stemming from a TV exposé by Canal 9. Although he has reportedly told his inner circle he plans to return if cleared, the political forces within the club are moving forward without him. Directors from various factions have already agreed to back Lopardo as the new head of the board, a move that will become official once Navarro steps down.

Lopardo is no stranger to San Lorenzo. He served as vice president during Fernando Miele’s presidency from 1995 to 1998 and briefly held a position in the club’s Professional Football Secretariat in 2024. He was listed as the seventh board member on the Moretti–Navarro ticket in the last elections. The rest of the new board includes Andrés Terzano (vice president), Leandro Goroyesky (treasurer), and Carina Farías (deputy treasurer), among others.

Meanwhile, opposition figures such as Marcelo Culotta and César Francis are demanding Moretti’s full resignation and immediate elections, though club statutes require his formal departure for a new vote to be called. As part of the restructuring, opposition member Christian Evangelista has been appointed deputy superintendent, reporting to Juan Mateo Sagardoy. Alan Nicolás Navarro, Néstor Navarro’s son, is also expected to join the board as the 16th member following his father's resignation.

Adding to the turmoil, the Argentine FA is expected to sanction San Lorenzo for incidents during the match against Rosario Central, when firecrackers were thrown near opposing players during Copetti’s goal celebration. The punishment could include a ban on banners and musical instruments for one match, along with an undisclosed financial fine.

For now, San Lorenzo remains in a state of limbo. Until Moretti formally resigns or the courts rule against him, new elections cannot be held. Still, the power shift is already in motion with Lopardo preparing to take the helm, as legal troubles, internal divisions, and fan unrest — including chants against the board after the latest loss — continue to rock the club off the pitch.