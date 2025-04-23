Bribery, Hooligan Ties, and Leave of Absence: San Lorenzo President Marcelo Moretti in Deep Trouble

The scandal engulfing San Lorenzo continues to deepen. President Marcelo Moretti is under fire following the release of a hidden camera video allegedly showing him receiving $25,000 in cash—reportedly a bribe to secure a youth player’s spot in the club’s academy. The footage, aired on Canal 9 and produced by journalist Tomás Méndez, was recorded during the first half of 2024 and has sparked outrage among fans and club members.

Shortly after the video’s release, Moretti spoke to TyC Sports, denying wrongdoing and claiming the money was a "donation" for the club. However, as reported by Clarín, prosecutor Maximiliano Vence launched a criminal investigation into alleged fraudulent administration. The situation escalated further with the appearance of a second video, in which Moretti admits to paying “30 travel tickets off the books” for members of La Butteler, the club’s notorious hooligan group. This led to a parallel case in federal court over alleged illicit financing of fan violence.

Faced with growing pressure, and following a disciplinary probe opened by the Argentine FA (AFA), Moretti announced on social media that he would take a leave of absence from his presidential duties. He framed the decision as a means to allow for an unimpeded legal investigation and to defend himself freely. According to Clarín, both internal club leadership and AFA officials had encouraged him to step down temporarily.

Amid this institutional turmoil, dozens of San Lorenzo supporters gathered outside the club's headquarters to demand accountability. With banners and chants, they called for transparency and a thorough internal review of the scandal. Once again, San Lorenzo faces a crisis that goes far beyond the pitch—and one that could have long-lasting consequences.