San Lorenzo in Turmoil: Moretti Caught on Hidden Camera Taking $25,000 Bribe for Youth Signing

San Lorenzo in Turmoil: Moretti Caught on Hidden Camera Taking $25,000 Bribe for Youth Signing

Football news Yesterday, 16:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
San Lorenzo de Almagro has been rocked by a major scandal that threatens to destabilize the club’s leadership. A hidden camera investigation aired by Canal 9’s Telenueve Denuncia revealed footage allegedly showing club president Marcelo Moretti accepting a $25,000 bribe to sign a youth player into the club’s academy system. The video, recorded in May 2024 and released on Monday, captures the player’s mother handing over the cash in two installments, with Moretti pocketing the money without counting it.

The meeting took place in the presence of Francisco Sánchez Gamino, a high-ranking government official at the time, who was immediately dismissed following the broadcast, according to Infobae. In the footage, Moretti can be heard admitting that there are “better players” than the one being signed, while the mother insists her son be added to the roster.

Prior to the in-person meeting, an audio recording captures a phone conversation where Moretti negotiates the bribe amount. He initially suggests $25,000 to $30,000, eventually agreeing to receive the full sum in advance to secure the youth’s spot. A second video shows Moretti receiving the remaining $5,000 to complete the payment.

The report also reignited controversy from the past. Leaked WhatsApp messages from former San Lorenzo president Matías Lammens show he had warned Moretti months ago about the impending release of the damning video. “History will judge you,” Lammens wrote, calling Moretti a “thief” and accusing him of betraying the club.

Further fallout came when former club secretary Pablo García Lago broke his silence on TyC Sports, confirming he resigned in 2023 due to mounting irregularities. He claimed key decisions were made without proper oversight and that his legal and financial concerns were ignored.

In response to the scandal, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has launched an ethics investigation. Article 6 and 22 of its Code of Ethics outline severe penalties for bribery, including removal from the Executive Committee and bans from any football-related activities.

As of now, neither the club nor Moretti has issued an official statement. But with more incriminating footage rumored to surface, the institutional crisis at San Lorenzo is far from over.

San Lorenzo
