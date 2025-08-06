RU RU ES ES FR FR
Morecambe fans urge Tyson Fury to save their club from bankruptcy

Boxer trains at the club's gym
Lifestyle Today, 08:03
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Tyson Fury in Morecambe shirt Photo: https://www.instagram.com/footballawaydaysclub / Author unknown

Supporters of the English National League football club Morecambe are appealing to boxing superstar Tyson Fury to rescue their team from bankruptcy, as reported by Sportowe Fakty.

The reason behind these calls is Fury's regular training sessions at the club's facilities and gym. This situation has angered fans, who believe that since Tyson makes use of the club's premises, he could step in to help pull the team out of its financial troubles.

It's worth noting that Fury and his family live close to the club's base. Previously, in 2022, he admitted in an interview with talkSPORT that he might consider buying the club.

"I've thought about buying Morecambe. I was offered the chance. I own all the training bases and the gym. Maybe I'll become the club's owner," Fury said.

Currently, Morecambe has been suspended from the National League for failing to meet its financial obligations; the club's first three matches of the season have been postponed. A final decision regarding their future will be made on August 20.

