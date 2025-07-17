Mokwena set to join MC Alger – rival candidate sends message

MC Alger have finalized their decision on the club’s new head coach, with Rulani Mokwena set to take charge. The South African tactician is expected to join the team shortly.

Details: According to UNPLAYABLE, Mokwena will arrive at the club on Thursday, July 17, and will officially begin his duties on Saturday, July 19. One of the contenders for the coaching role, Hubert Velud, has extended a message to Mokwena.

Quote: “I would have been honoured to coach such a prestigious club as Mouloudia, but I wish Mokwena all the best,” he said.

Earlier, Rulani Mokwena—who recently took the helm at the Algerian powerhouse—shed light on his decision, stating that accepting the role was the right step for his career.

Reminder: MC Alger were crowned champions of Algeria last season, collecting 58 points from 30 matches. They will compete in the CAF Champions League.