Modric is preparing two high-profile decisions on his career

In the near future, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric should decide on his future not only at his club, but also in the Croatian national team.

According to the source, the 37-year-old player can leave international soccer after the final part of the Nations League.

The Croats will soon play Italy or Spain in the tournament's decisive match.

As for his future at Real Madrid, the Croatian has asked for a meeting with club president Florentino Perez and the directors. The meeting is due to take place next week.

It is possible that during the talks the Croatian will talk about his plans to move to Saudi Arabia.