Modric could become Messi's teammate

Experienced Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could start the new year away from European football.

According to information from Todofichajes, during the winter transfer window, the star player could move to the US Championship.

According to the source, Inter Miami is interested in the services of the Ballon d'Or winner.

The American club has already contacted representatives of the 38-year-old Croatian football player and plans to make him an offer for the winter.

By the way, Modric himself recently said that his plans are to finish the season at Real, but he may change his mind in order to get more playing time.

Modric has been a member of the Spanish team since 2012. Last season he made 51 appearances for Madrid in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

His agreement with the Spanish vice-champion runs until the end of next season. According to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, the approximate value of the experienced footballer is 10 million euros.