RU RU NG NG
Main News Modric could become Messi's teammate

Modric could become Messi's teammate

Football news Today, 02:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Modric could become Messi's teammate Modric could become Messi's teammate

Experienced Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could start the new year away from European football.

According to information from Todofichajes, during the winter transfer window, the star player could move to the US Championship.

According to the source, Inter Miami is interested in the services of the Ballon d'Or winner.

The American club has already contacted representatives of the 38-year-old Croatian football player and plans to make him an offer for the winter.

By the way, Modric himself recently said that his plans are to finish the season at Real, but he may change his mind in order to get more playing time.

Modric has been a member of the Spanish team since 2012. Last season he made 51 appearances for Madrid in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

His agreement with the Spanish vice-champion runs until the end of next season. According to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, the approximate value of the experienced footballer is 10 million euros.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Real Madrid MLS USA LaLiga Spain
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 The Italian Championship saw its first coaching resignation of the season Football news Today, 02:50 “A complete mess”: Chelsea player’s coach spoke about the team’s big problems Football news Today, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news Today, 02:03 It became known when Messi could play for Inter Miami Football news Yesterday, 17:00 UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 1 Football news Yesterday, 16:54 PSG easily beat Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 16:53 Man City starts the new Champions League season with a strong victory Football news Yesterday, 16:36 Lewandowski became the third player in history to score 100 goals in European competition Football news Yesterday, 15:49 Bayern Munich - Manchester United: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Yesterday, 15:31 Milan's goalkeeper was injured in the Champions League match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lille vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Real vs Union prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Lens prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Braga vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs PSV prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Benfica vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023