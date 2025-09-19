MLS Secures South Korea Broadcast Deals After LAFC Signs Son Heung-min

Major League Soccer has signed multiyear broadcast partnerships with Coupang Play and SPOTV to air Los Angeles FC matches in South Korea, Reuters reported. The agreements follow LAFC’s blockbuster signing of South Korea captain Son Heung-min, whose move has generated significant attention at home and abroad.

“Son Heung-min’s arrival at LAFC represents a cultural and sporting milestone—not just for MLS, but for global football,” Seth Bacon, MLS executive vice president of media, told Reuters. The partnerships aim to make it easier for Korean fans to follow Son’s journey and connect with the league’s growing profile.

The deals complement MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, which remains the global streaming home for every match. While financial terms were not disclosed, the league emphasized that the arrangements strengthen its international growth strategy and expand its footprint in key markets.

SPOTV already works with MLS by distributing Sunday Night Soccer across Southeast Asia, and the expanded partnership now brings LAFC coverage directly to South Korea. Son, 33, joined LAFC in August for a reported league-record transfer fee of $26.5 million after more than a decade at Tottenham Hotspur, positioning him as one of MLS’s most high-profile signings.