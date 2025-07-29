MLS Leads Liga MX in All-Time Leagues Cup Wins

On the eve of a new Leagues Cup edition, Major League Soccer surpasses Liga MX in total wins in the tournament officially sanctioned by Concacaf that pits clubs from both leagues against each other. Out of 106 head-to-head matchups since 2019, MLS teams have won 40 times, compared to 34 wins for Liga MX sides, with 32 matches ending in draws.

Although the margin is narrow, the gap widened considerably in recent years, particularly after the revamped editions in 2023 and 2024. In the most recent tournament, no Mexican team reached the semifinals. MLS clubs have also been superior in penalty shootouts, winning 19 out of 32, a telling stat in knockout matches.

Inter Miami leads all clubs in Leagues Cup wins with 7 victories in 11 matches, while Monterrey is Liga MX’s top performer with 5 wins. The elimination of teams like Monterrey in 2023 and Club América in 2024 underscores the shift in regional power dynamics, especially as both years ended with MLS champions: Inter Miami and Columbus Crew.

For the 2025 edition, a modified format will see only 18 of the 30 MLS teams compete, aiming to balance participation numbers with Liga MX. As a Concacaf-recognized competition, each win counts not just for pride but also in continental records. For now, MLS is leading the way.