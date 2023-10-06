Miroslav Klose is disappointed with modern football

Former Germany forward Miroslav Klose is disappointed with what is happening in modern football.

According to the legendary German, now young players are paying more attention to other things.

"When I was a boy, I only thought about training and becoming something in this wonderful sport that I always loved. During my career with Lazio and the national team, after every training session I would put myself in an ice bath to avoid injury. But the younger players on the team constantly refused to do this. When they saw me putting away the bags of balls myself after practice, they asked me: “Who told you to do this?” In response, I told them: “You 20 years old, and you can’t help a 60-year-old hard worker?”

They were more interested in whether their cleats matched with stylish socks. That's why I said stop. Football as I knew it no longer exists. Today's young players think first of all about cars, sponsorship contracts and new boots. Football comes second to them. Their image is the most important thing. And for me the main thing has always been football in its purest form,” said Klose, who retired in 2016.