RU RU NG NG
Main News Miroslav Klose is disappointed with modern football

Miroslav Klose is disappointed with modern football

Football news Today, 00:16
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Miroslav Klose is disappointed with modern football Photo: open sources

Former Germany forward Miroslav Klose is disappointed with what is happening in modern football.

According to the legendary German, now young players are paying more attention to other things.

"When I was a boy, I only thought about training and becoming something in this wonderful sport that I always loved. During my career with Lazio and the national team, after every training session I would put myself in an ice bath to avoid injury. But the younger players on the team constantly refused to do this. When they saw me putting away the bags of balls myself after practice, they asked me: “Who told you to do this?” In response, I told them: “You 20 years old, and you can’t help a 60-year-old hard worker?”

They were more interested in whether their cleats matched with stylish socks. That's why I said stop. Football as I knew it no longer exists. Today's young players think first of all about cars, sponsorship contracts and new boots. Football comes second to them. Their image is the most important thing. And for me the main thing has always been football in its purest form,” said Klose, who retired in 2016.

Related teams and leagues
Germany
Popular news
Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise Football news Yesterday, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news Yesterday, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news Yesterday, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced Football news Yesterday, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:57 Messi could return to Europe soon Football news Today, 00:42 Replay of the match Tottenham - Liverpool: UEFA gave the green light Football news Today, 00:21 Vinicius opposed Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: the reason is known Football news Today, 00:16 Miroslav Klose is disappointed with modern football Football news Today, 00:13 Mourinho leaves club football: he has chosen a new job Football news Yesterday, 23:02 Argentina vs. Brazil: The finalists of the Copa Libertadores have been determined Football news Yesterday, 22:36 In the style of Mourinho: The Special One humbled the opponent from Europa League Football news Yesterday, 22:13 Brighton's Spectacular Performance: Seagulls Set a Century Record for Premier League Teams Football news Yesterday, 21:47 Romelu Lukaku has extended his remarkable goal-scoring streak in the Europa League Football news Yesterday, 21:16 Gravenberch scored his first goal for Liverpool. Klopp to say about it
Sport Predictions
Football Today Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023