Milwaukee - Philadelphia, Lakers - Phoenix. The NBA match previews

In the NBA, during the night from Thursday to Friday, only two matches will transpire. Milwaukee will host Philadelphia, while the Lakers will engage in a contest at their home venue against Phoenix.

Milwaukee - Philadelphia

For both squads, this marks their inaugural encounter in the new NBA season. In the lead-up, Milwaukee participated in five preseason matches, securing victory thrice and succumbing twice. Philadelphia, on the other hand, engaged in one match less during their preparations. The 76ers embarked on the preseason with two initial defeats, but subsequently secured two triumphs.

The commencement of the game is slated for 1:30 Central European Time.

Lakers - Phoenix

Both the Lakers and Phoenix have already participated in a single match within the framework of the new NBA season. Nevertheless, the circumstances surrounding these games were disparate. The Los Angeles squad embarked on an away fixture against the reigning champions in Denver, suffering a 119-107 setback. Phoenix, on the other hand, played their second consecutive away match. In their prior encounter, they clashed with Golden State and emerged victorious with a scoreline of 108-104.

This contest is set to commence at 4:00 Central European Time.

NBA. Tournament table. Eastern Conference

Standings provided by Sofascore

NBA. Tournament table. Western Conference