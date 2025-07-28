RU RU ES ES FR FR
Millonarios Target Former Boca Juniors Midfielder as Reinforcements Continue

Football news Today, 21:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Millonarios are moving aggressively in the transfer market and have contacted Argentine midfielder Esteban Rolón, according to Antena 2. The 30-year-old, who recently ended his contract with Boca Juniors, is being considered as a key reinforcement for the second half of the 2025 season.

Rolón won multiple titles with Boca, including the Copa Argentina, Copa de la Liga, Argentine league title, and Supercopa Argentina. The Bogotá-based club is aiming to sign him as a free agent, which would allow registration even after the July 28 deadline for players with existing contracts.

So far, Millonarios have brought in Álex Stik Castro, Cristián Cañozales, Guillermo De Amores, and Edwin Mosquera. But after a disappointing opening loss to La Equidad, coach David González and the board are accelerating plans to strengthen the squad, especially with players like Daniel Ruiz reportedly drawing interest from Europe.

Another name on the club’s radar is Brazilian forward Bruno Savio, also a free agent after leaving Bolívar. With the recent departure of Venezuelan defender Delvin Alfonzo to Águilas Doradas, Millonarios have an open foreign player slot and are expected to finalize a deal with either Rolón or Savio in the coming days.

