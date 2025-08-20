Millonarios and Unión Magdalena Meet in High-Pressure Liga BetPlay Clash

Millonarios will host Unión Magdalena on Wednesday, August 20, at El Campín Stadium in Bogotá in a rescheduled Matchday 1 fixture of the 2025 Liga BetPlay season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. local time, with live broadcast on WIN+, according to ESPN.

The Bogotá side arrive in crisis. A 3-1 loss to Deportes Tolima left them bottom of the table with just one point from 15 possible, their worst league start in short-tournament history since 1982. They also share the league’s worst attacking record with América and Unión Magdalena, while defensive lapses have deepened the struggles. Head coach David González defended his position in a press conference, insisting on team unity to reverse the situation. Beckham Castro, who has scored three goals in the second half of the year, is one of the few positives in attack.

Unión Magdalena are also in trouble. A 3-1 defeat to Deportivo Cali worsened their relegation concerns, as they sit last in the relegation table with an average of 0.62, behind Envigado (0.83) and Boyacá Chicó (1.03). In the current league campaign they rank 17th with five points from six games, combining a weak offense with defensive fragility. Captain Jannenson Sarmiento, who has five goals and two assists this year, will be the key player to watch at El Campín.

Their most recent encounter was on February 20, 2025, when Millonarios won 3-1 away, with goals from Radamel Falcao, Jader Valencia, and Jhon Córdoba, while Sarmiento netted for Unión. Wednesday’s clash could prove decisive for both clubs: Millonarios looking to escape the bottom and Unión desperate to stay alive in the relegation fight.