Milito Downplays Upset After Chivas Beat América

According to Olé, Chivas pulled off a vital 2-1 win over América at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in the derby known as Clásico Nacional. The result gave some breathing room to coach Gabriel Milito, who had been under scrutiny for a shaky start in the Apertura 2025, and turned a high-pressure match into a turning point for his team.

The Argentine coach dismissed the idea that the result was a shock. “It’s not an upset, I don’t see it that way. The team had been showing positive signs. When you don’t win, it looks as if everything is wrong starting with the coach, and the players get questioned. This is not an upset, we came here to win,” Milito said.

He emphasized the confidence with which his players approached the match: “We played without a single doubt that we were going to win, with full conviction, and this will give us more strength for what’s ahead. This victory is a starting point for a better future, with a more optimistic outlook.”

The win lifted Chivas to seven points after seven matches, pulling them away from the bottom and closer to the playoff zone. Milito underlined that his team had been deserving more: “It was a very important match for us, we needed the win because the team had been doing enough to deserve it. Maybe the results weren’t going our way, but this was a great chance, being the Clásico and away, to show the value of these players. Hopefully this victory will be a starting point for something better.”

Next up, Chivas will face Tigres on September 17, a test that will measure whether the Clásico win was truly a turning point.