Milan's goalkeeper was injured in the Champions League match

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was injured during the Champions League match.

In the first round, Milan met Newcastle United at San Siro. The "Rossoneri" goalkeeper sat down on the lawn in the 80th minute and after a medical examination, asked to be replaced. Mike Maignan, 28, was unable to finish the game due to injury. 31-year-old Marco Sportiello entered the field, for whom this is the first game of the 2023-2024 season.

This season, Mike Maignan played four matches at the official level and conceded seven goals. Also, once played for zero.

In May 2021, the transfer to Milan was announced. Maignan signed a contract with the Italian club for five years. In his first season, he became the champion of Serie A and was recognized as the best goalkeeper of the league in the 2021-2022 season. In total, Milan Mike Maignan played 71 matches. Has played nine matches for the French national team since 2020. Together with his team, he won the Nations League in 2021.

It will be recalled that PSG wants to return Meignan to his club. The French player was in the condition of the Parisians, but left the club due to a lack of playing time.