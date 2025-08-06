Milan will not sell their key players in the summer window

The past season for Milan was far from a success. The club aims to change that with the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri, but the coach is also demanding the right players. All conditions have been created for the manager to keep the core of the squad intact.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the Rossoneri are rejecting all offers for their key players, including Rafael Leão and Malick Thiaw, who have attracted interest from Tottenham and Newcastle, respectively.

With this stance, Milan sends a clear signal: the club has no intention of weakening the squad at a time when they are once again targeting silverware. The strategy is to strengthen specific positions while keeping their stars, ensuring that any potential departures do not pose a real threat to the team's ambitions.

Reminder: Earlier it was reported that Milan are close to signing midfielder Ardon Jashari from Brugge.