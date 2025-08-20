RU RU ES ES FR FR
Milan preparing new bid for Højlund

Will it satisfy Manchester United?
Football news Today, 04:45
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Milan preparing new bid for Højlund Getty Images

Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund has long been on Milan's radar, but so far, the clubs have failed to agree on the terms of a transfer. However, the Rossoneri are not backing down and are now preparing a new offer for Old Trafford.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, instead of a €4.7 million loan with a €46 million buyout option, Milan have proposed a loan with an obligation to buy for €41 million, provided the Dane meets certain conditions (such as goal contributions).

The club believes that this structure will suit all parties — Manchester United will receive the desired funds, and Højlund himself will get a chance to revive his career in Italy, but so far there has been no response from Old Trafford.

Reminder: Although Højlund himself stated in the summer that he wanted to stay and fight for a spot in the squad, United's lack of European competition and the arrival of Benjamin Šeško have drastically reduced his playing time.

