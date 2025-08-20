Milan preparing new bid for Højlund

Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund has long been on Milan's radar, but so far, the clubs have failed to agree on the terms of a transfer. However, the Rossoneri are not backing down and are now preparing a new offer for Old Trafford.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, instead of a €4.7 million loan with a €46 million buyout option, Milan have proposed a loan with an obligation to buy for €41 million, provided the Dane meets certain conditions (such as goal contributions).

The club believes that this structure will suit all parties — Manchester United will receive the desired funds, and Højlund himself will get a chance to revive his career in Italy, but so far there has been no response from Old Trafford.

Reminder: Although Højlund himself stated in the summer that he wanted to stay and fight for a spot in the squad, United's lack of European competition and the arrival of Benjamin Šeško have drastically reduced his playing time.