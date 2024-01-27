Milan missed out on a victory against Bologna in a match that featured three penalties

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 16:45
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Milan hosted Bologna at San Siro in a match of the 22nd round of the Italian Serie A.

The first half was emotional and eventful. The visitors took the lead in the 29th minute, with Joshua Zirkzee troubling Mike Maignan. Towards the end of the half, the Rossoneri were awarded a penalty for a foul by Lewis Ferguson inside his team's penalty area.

Bologna's head coach Thiago Motta reacted too emotionally to the referee's decision and was subsequently sent off from the technical area.

However, Olivier Giroud failed to beat Lukasz Skorupski from the penalty spot. Ruben Loftus-Cheek lifted the Frenchman's spirits by equalizing the score a few minutes later.

In the second half, Bologna was more active, and Milan was awarded another penalty. Once again, the Rossoneri couldn't capitalize on the opportunity. This time, Theo Hernandez hit the post against the Polish goalkeeper.

After 10 minutes, fortune turned in favor of the Rossoneri. Loftus-Cheek completed his brace after a pass from Alessandro Florenzi.

However, in injury time, Bologna was awarded a penalty of their own. The red and blue capitalized on their chance on the first attempt. Riccardo Orsolini defeated Maignan, securing a draw for his team.

Milan now has 46 points and remains in the third position in Serie A. Bologna sits in seventh place with 33 points.

Serie A, 22nd Round
Milan - Bologna - 2:2
Goals: Loftus-Cheek 45, 83 - Zirkzee 29, Orsolini, 90+2, penalty

